Woman, 72,  thrown to ground during midday carjacking

The vehicle looks similar to this one.

MADISON (WKOW) – A 72-year-old woman was pulled from her vehicle today in a carjacking in the 100 block of Jackson Street.

Police now are searching for the carjackers.

The woman was visiting a friend about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, and after pulling into an area near her friend's residence, the woman was pulled from her vehicle and thrown to the ground, according to a police incident report.

The suspects, described only as two black males, left with the vehicle southbound on Jackson Street.

The car is described as a silver colored 2015 Volvo S60, Wisconsin license plate 115SEJ.

Responding officers immediately canvassed the area and the search continues for the vehicle.

If anyone notices this car, they are highly encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department with any information, and they should not contact the vehicle and/or occupants under any circumstance.