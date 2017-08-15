FEMA visits Richland County as part of damage assessment tour

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- FEMA officials spent Tuesday morning in Richland County, one of the several areas hardest hit by Mother Nature last month.

"I wish I could say I have never gone through this before," Richland County Emergency Management Director Darin Gudgeon said. After years in the role, he's met with FEMA folks too often.

"The beauty of our area comes with the threat of flooding," Gudgeon said about why FEMA was so interested in seeing the devastation with their own eyes.

"The flood waters have receded, so they needed to see that," Gudgeon explained about the urgent need to have the government officials in town.

"They've got a lot of ground to cover in a short period of town," he said.

First stop, Hub City, to see the damage at a ball park. Then, Henrietta to see washed out culverts and erosion.

Sadly, the roads in several places were fixed after the Fall storms, but July's re-created the problems.

"It makes us weary to repeat this over and over again," Gudgeon said.

Richland County says the continued beating from Mother Nature is why it's so important to have the assessment correct for FEMA.

Gudgeon adds that he is confident Governor Walker will sign off on the federal funding because they have kept binders full of documentation and pictures of the damage.