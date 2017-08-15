FEMA visits Richland County as part of damage assessment tour

Grant County Sheriff's Office investigates a burglary and criminal damage to the old Montfort School on W. Maple Street.More >>
Walking down the street, Derek Barsaleau looks like an ordinary guy. But his past is anything but ordinary. He once was a member of alt-right groups, taking part in several white supremacist movements.More >>
In the wake of the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va., residents in Mosinee are voicing their concerns about a Nazi flag seen hanging outside a home.More >>
Charges are filed against a Madison man police say killed his partner.More >>
Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Walking down the street, Derek Barsaleau looks like an ordinary guy. But his past is anything but ordinary. He once was a member of alt-right groups, taking part in several white supremacist movements.More >>
In the wake of the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va., residents in Mosinee are voicing their concerns about a Nazi flag seen hanging outside a home.More >>
A Madison alder's new plan would give police another tool to watch crime in the city, but it's raising some concerns.More >>
Not every high school football player gets to play at the college level. Fort Atkinson senior linebacker Troy Nachtigal will play at the collegiate level, and serve his country at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.More >>
The CEO of Madison's YWCA spoke to 27-news Monday about the effects the Charlottesville violence is having on the organization.More >>
Dodge officials are investigating a collision that left two elderly people seriously injured and three children with serious and life-threatening injuries.More >>
The parents of a 19-year-old Spring Green student who was robbed and killed during his first night in Rome to study abroad are suing the university where their son had planned to take classes.More >>
Dane County officials announce a $12 million effort designed to address the continuing problem of dangerous levels of phosphorus and algae in the county's lakes and streams that has settled at the bottom for decades.More >>
A non-profit organization is assisting in keeping unwanted items from the sitting on the side of the road after students move out of their high rise apartments.More >>
A homicide suspect's balking at the premise he's responsible for a Madison killing fails to erode police confidence in the case against him.More >>
