Local man to travel 1,200 miles to see total eclipse

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) - The day many have been waiting for years to experience is almost here. The "Great American Eclipse" is happening on Monday, August 21st and Jeff Neumann wants front row seats to the event.

He is traveling to Jackson, Wyoming to see the moon pass completely in front of the sun--something that hasn't happened over the continental U.S. since 1979. Neumann says, "If you're able to witness an eclipse, I think it's definitely worth taking time out of your day or out of your week to travel somewhere where you can see it."

