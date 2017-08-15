Protesters gather outside Rep. Ryan’s Janesville office - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Protesters gather outside Rep. Ryan’s Janesville office

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Protesters spent the afternoon in from of Rep. Paul Ryan’s Janesville office in a show of solidarity with counter protesters in Charleston, Virginia.

Organizers say they are protesting groups such as the KKK and neo-Nazi organizations. Check back for more details after the completion of the demonstration.

