Sen. Johnson doesn't criticize President Trump's response to Charlottesville crisis

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) did not place any blame on President Trump for what happened in Charlottesville last Saturday, nor did he criticize the President's response to the crisis after a Q&A session at the Milwaukee Rotary Club Tuesday.

In a short speech to the rotary group, Sen. Johnson said it is the duty of elected officials like him to help deescalate some of the rhetoric in our country right now.

The Senator said he hopes to never see an incident like the one in Charlottesville here in Wisconsin, but that in order to avoid it, people need to start focusing on the things they have in common.

Sen. Johnson would not criticize President Trump's initial response to the crisis and doesn't place any blame on him for the scene in Virginia over the weekend.

"I think the people responsible are the perpetrators of the hate," said Sen. Johns. "Listen, we all fall short in terms of what we do and say as public officials. But the people we have to hold accountable are the evil-doers that plowed cars into crowds, or set of bombs, or used guns to murder people. So, those are the people that you have to hold responsible."

Sen. Johnson made his comments prior to a controversial news conference President Trump held late Tuesday afternoon, where he again blamed both white supremacists and counter-protestors for the violence in Charlottesville that left one person dead and dozens more injured.