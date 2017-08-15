Sen. Johnson calls ACA replacement plan he voted for "completely inadequate"

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) told Milwaukee Rotary members Tuesday he does not believe health care reform is dead, but Republicans have to come up with a new replacement plan.

"The Republican alternative - first of all - was completely inadequate, because we weren't honest," said Sen. Johnson. "We weren't courageous enough to look at that root cause (for cost increases) and design an architecture that worked better."

While Sen. Johnson referred to that Republican replacement plan as "completely inadequate" - he voted in favor of it on the Senate floor in late July.

Sen. Johnson told 27 News he doesn't consider that to be a contradiction.

"I held out until we got the assurance from Speaker Ryan that whatever we passed in the Senate, just did that - continue a process and went to a conference where there would be more information," said Sen. Johnson. "Again, my big frustration is this was a political process rather than a problem-solving process."

The second-term Republican said there is some work still being done on health care, but he believes the next priority for the Senate will be tax reform.

Sen. Johnson predicted that will get done by the end of the year, because the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare will put even more pressure on Congress and the Trump administration to pass major legislation.

Johnson's remarks come on the same day the Congressional Budget Office released a report stating that some health insurance premiums could go up another 20 percent in 2018.

According to the CBO, that would happen if President Trump chooses to stop funding a key subsidy for Obamacare silver plans.

The Trump administration has been unclear about whether they'll continue to fund those subsidies.