CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Milwaukee grandmother fights off carjackers

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Surveillance cameras caught the moment a Milwaukee woman fought off three people trying to steal her car at a gas station.

After the woman parked at the Citgo at 27th and Capitol Sunday night, another woman came up behind her and threw her to the ground, punching her. You can see in surveillance video, two others joined in and one of them tried to grab the car keys, but the woman fought back again.

Eventually they took off. The victim-- a 50-year-old grandmother-- describes how she's feeling in a video posted to Facebook.

"I hadn't done anything to those guys, I was just minding my own business, I didn't even know them," she said.

Police say they're still looking for the suspects. The suspects got away with a few things, but it's not clear exactly what they stole from the woman.