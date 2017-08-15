Madison man arrested on gun, drug charges after running from pol - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested on gun, drug charges after running from police

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is in custody facing multiple charges after running from officers Saturday night. 

According to a Madison police incident report, Antonio Golden, 25, was standing with a large number of people in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Police say neighbors have complained about large gatherings in that area, so officers tried to speak with half a dozen people, but at least two people started to run.

One officer tried to detain Golden and noticed he had something in his waistband. Golden ran away, but officers found him dropping a gun near a tree. Police say he kept running until he was nearly hit by vehicles on E. Washington Avenue. He stumbled and officers discovered Golden had a large amount of money, cocaine and the gun he had dropped near the tree. 

Golden faces multiple charges, including several gun and drug charges and resisting an officer, according to police.

