Semi too tall for bridge in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A wrong turn led to a wreck for an out of state trucker in Milwaukee Tuesday.

He slammed into an overpass near Miller Park.

"By the time I recognized the 12'2'' over there, it was too late," Curtis Stevenson told WISN.

The semi driver from Indiana missing clearance by nearly a foot.

Stevenson says he didn't notice the eight low-clearance signs slamming the top of his rig into the low bridge.

"This is my first time in Milwaukee. Now I have memories. Not great ones, but memories nonetheless," he said.

Stevenson is not the first person to do this.

In 2012 a semi wedged under the bridge and earlier this year a truck driver hit it and then took off, only to be tracked down later.