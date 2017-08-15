Semi too tall for bridge in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Semi too tall for bridge in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) --     A wrong turn led to a wreck for an out of state trucker in Milwaukee Tuesday.
       He slammed into an overpass near Miller Park.
    "By the time I recognized the 12'2'' over there, it was too late," Curtis Stevenson told WISN.
    The semi driver from Indiana missing clearance by nearly a foot.
    Stevenson says he didn't notice the eight low-clearance signs slamming the top of his rig into the low bridge.
    "This is my first time in Milwaukee. Now I have memories. Not great ones, but memories nonetheless," he said.
    Stevenson is not the first person to do this.
        In 2012 a semi wedged under the bridge and earlier this year a truck driver hit it and then took off, only to be tracked down later.

