Pina, Broxton, Davies help Brewers beat Pirates 3-1

Keon Broxton hit a pinch-hit home run, Manny Pina drove in two runs, Zach Davies pitched into the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Davies (14-6) allowed six hits, including Adam Frazier's run-scoring triple in the sixth, walked two and struck out two. Jared Hughes took over and retired Josh Harrison on a bouncer back to the mound. Jacob Barnes retired the side in order in the eighth and Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Pina capitalized on Travis Shaw's success against Ivan Nova (10-10). Shaw came in batting .769 (10 for 13) against the big right-hander. He singled in the second and scored when Pi±a bounced into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded. In the sixth, Shaw walked and scored on Pina's two-out infield hit.