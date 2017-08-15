Dayne and Johnson lead run game at Waunakee this season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dayne and Johnson lead run game at Waunakee this season

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -

The Waunakee football team is known for having good teams with a strong running attack, but it's not often their run game is lead by two seniors with fathers that played in the National Football League.

Seniors Javian Dayne and L.O. Johnson have been life long friends, and have played football during that time as well. Football, is taking after their fathers. Javian is the son to former Badger running back great and NFL player Ron Dayne. L.O. is the son to former Badger cornerback and NFL player Lawrence Johnson.

"I never focus too much on it. That's my father." Said Javian. "He was a great player but I'm not my father."

Ron Dayne rushed for 6,397 yards for Wisconsin from 1996-99. Like his dad, Javian is big and can move. He's listed at 6-feet-tall 225-pounds with a 4.60 40-yard dash time.

"I definitely want to produce like him, but we don't run the same." Said Javian. "We are similar, but we don't run the same."

Lawrence Johnson played for Wisconsin in the late 1970's then eight seasons in the NFL for Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. His son L.O.  has embraced his father's past.

L.O. said, "I use it as a motivating tool. He's played at the highest level so that's something I dream of doing is play at the highest level."

The Waunakee Warriors open their 2017 season on Friday against Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m. in Waunakee.
 

