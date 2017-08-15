Trump: Jobs to impact race relations - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trump: Jobs to impact race relations

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin was brought into the conversation during President Trump's press conference Tuesday on the violence in Virginia.

He particularly spoke about the Foxconn deal.

"I think if we continue to create jobs, substantial jobs over a million -- and you see just the other day with the car companies coming in with Foxconn -- I think if we continue to create jobs at levels I'm creating jobs, I think that's gonna have a tremendous impact - positive impact - on race relations."

