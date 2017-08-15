Not guilty plea for Juneau man accused in girlfriend's death - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Not guilty plea for Juneau man accused in girlfriend's death

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Juneau man pleads not guilty to charges of incest and killing his girlfriend in Fox Lake.

37-year-old LaVerne Ware junior is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Sesalie Dixon.

An autopsy determined she died from a gunshot wound to the head last December.

Ware also faces charges of hiding a corpse, incest, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His jury trial is scheduled for April of next year.

