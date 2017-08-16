SILVER ALERT: Milwaukee man last seen Tues. morning

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities need your help finding an elderly man from Milwaukee who was last seen Tuesday morning.



72-year-old Edward Piechocki walked away from his home on W. Wabash Ct. at about 8 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 15) and has not come back. Authorities don't know where he was going or what he was wearing.



Piechocki is about 5'7" tall, 140 pounds, and has gray hair, but balding on top. He has blue eyes.



If you see him or know where he is, contact the Milwaukee Police Department. The number is: (414) 935-7401.