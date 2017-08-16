Memorial service for Charlottesville violence victim Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WKOW) -- A public memorial service for the woman killed in the Charlottesville violence is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16. Heather Heyer's family is inviting people to gather at Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

Heyer, 32, was killed when a car plowed through the crowd counter-protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday. In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Heyer's mother Susan Bro shared her feelings towards the man behind the wheel of the car, James Fields. Fields is charged with second-degree murder.

"You have ruined your life. You've disturbed mine. You took my child from me, and I'm going to be the voice that she can no longer be. And so you gave us a national forum, and maybe I should thank you for that, but I can't. I would rather have my child," says Bro.

Meanwhile, people have been sending flowers and cards to the office where Heyer worked. Her boss said he's gotten emails and calls from people all across the country. "It's really hard for everybody because we are so close. But we're going to have to push on through. We have to. We don't have an alternative," says Larry Miller, Heyer's boss. "At one of the last staff meetings she made the comment 'if you're not outraged you're not paying attention.' And, if people aren't outraged by this they're not paying attention."

Heyer's memorial service begins at 11:00 a.m. ET. Her family wants everyone to wear purple, her favorite color.