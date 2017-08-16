WI Dairy News: Art Institute Culinary Tour

MADISON (WKOW) -- Each year, Emmi Roth USA and the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board sponsor a "Wisconsin Cheese Externship" for post-secondary culinary instructors and their students.



Each culinary team submits a recipe highlighting Roth cheese. They had an hour to cook their recipe and present it to the judges.



The winning team was Team "Spoons" from the Art Institute of Austin. The team submitted a five-tiered entry that won the judges over using both Natural-Melt Fontina and award-winning Grand Cru Cheese in their winning appetizer.