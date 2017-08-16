Study: Not even money incentivizes people to get to the gym

Unsealed court records show Madison Police officials say the victim of a.homicide outside a convenience store was shot eight times by fellow patrons of a nearby bar.More >>
How to make an Eclipse Shadow BoxMore >>
Authorities in Beloit say they have identified and are searching for a suspect in a shooting Saturday, August 12.More >>
Walking down the street, Derek Barsaleau looks like an ordinary guy. But his past is anything but ordinary. He once was a member of alt-right groups, taking part in several white supremacist movements.More >>
The latest on North Korea, including how it toned down its threat to Guam.More >>
Walking down the street, Derek Barsaleau looks like an ordinary guy. But his past is anything but ordinary. He once was a member of alt-right groups, taking part in several white supremacist movements.More >>
Taiwan based electronic giant Foxconn Technology Group could be calling Wisconsin home, but now some community members are saying no thanks.More >>
LAKE DELTON (WKOW) - The day many have been waiting for years to experience is almost here. The Great American Eclipse is happening on Monday, August 21st.More >>
A Madison man is in custody facing multiple charges after running from officers Saturday night.More >>
Janesville police have arrested a woman who they say is linked to a string of burglaries in the city.More >>
Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) told Milwaukee Rotary members Tuesday he does not believe health care reform is dead, but Republicans have to come up with a new replacement plan.More >>
UW's South East Recreational Facility (SERF) is closing Friday to begin a two-year construction project.More >>
Protesters spent the afternoon in from of Rep. Paul Ryan’s Janesville office in a show of solidarity with counter protesters in Charleston, Virginia.More >>
