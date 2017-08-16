Study: Not even money incentivizes people to get to the gym

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sometimes in order to get to the gym, all we need is a little extra push. A new study suggests that money might not be a good enough push though.

UW Madison researcher Justin Sydnor and his colleagues studied a group of people of all ages and fitness levels who just joined a gym. They chose that population because there's usually a lot of motivation to work out in that moment, Sydnor points out. They established a control group and treatment group. The treatment group was rewarded up to $60 if they visited the gym nine times in the first six weeks.

Sydnor reports, the money wasn't effective; it only increased the average number of visits to the gym one time more during those six weeks over the people who were not offered the monetary incentive. "It's not an information problem. People generally know that they should exercise more, and they want to exercise more, and they want to eat healthier, but there's some fundamental barriers in human behavior that make that really difficult," says Sydnor, an associate professor, at the Wisconsin School of Business.

From other studies Sydnor has conducted, he believes the reason this did not improve the likelihood of gym attendance is because there was little immediacy to when people worked out. "When a program really targets needing to go to the gym today, and prevents you from being to tell yourself the story that, I'm not going to go today, but I'll go tomorrow. The types of incentives that prevent that, that really force you to go on a particular day seem to work better," says Sydnor.

If you're trying to get to the gym more, Sydnor says you'll be more successful if you don't leave wiggle room on the day and time. From his research, he recommends going with a friend, making an appointment with a trainer or trying a class. Those all have a level of social accountability. "If you've made a pledge to join someone else at the gym, and you don't show up they're going to be upset, so you go that day," he says.

Also, Sydnor encourages new gym-goers to be realistic and modestly increase exercise goals with time.