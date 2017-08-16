Goose flies to work alongside North Dakota man's pickup truck

HILLSBORO, ND (WDAY/WKOW) -- What started as a simple plan to help an orphaned goose has turned into the talk of the town in Hillsboro, North Dakota.

Adam Gettel adopted Wilbur the goose at a gas station and has since raised the bird that is more like a faithful pet, along with a few other geese.

“Wilbur is usually the one that follows me where ever I go,” Gettel said on Monday of the most loyal goose among a flock of geese feeding in his noisy farmyard.

When Gettel drives his truck to work, Wilbur flies alongside the vehicle leading a pack of his feathered friends. Wilbur artfully dodges oncoming cars on the rural road and flies just feet from Gettel’s window.

“He is an amazing bird and he likes to maintain eye contact while I'm driving down the road. It's really amazing to see him in his natural beauty flying right outside the truck window. You don't usually get that close to a flock of flying geese, especially to be able to see them at point blank range and potentially be able to reach out and pet them while they're flying next to you," Gettel told our affiliate WDAY.

Gettel says his goal is to get Wilbur and the other geese he has rescued to migrate. To do that, he's working on an ultralight plane.