Viewing times for the solar eclipse in your city

MADISON (WKOW) -- A lot of people are making plans to view Monday's solar eclipse, even if they're not in the path of totality.

Here in southern Wisconsin, more than 80% of the sun will be covered by the moon. 27 StormTrack Meteorologist Max Tsparis gathered some of the times for you to view the partial solar eclipse, depending on where you live. Here is a breakdown:

Beaver Dam: Begin: 11:51 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 83.0%

Baraboo: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:14 pm. End: 2:36 pm. Coverage: 84.1%

Camp Douglas: Begin: 11:49 am. Peak: 1:12 pm. End: 2:35 pm. Coverage: 83.2%

Fitchburg: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Fond du Lac: Begin: 11:52 am. Peak: 1:16 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 81.5%

Janesville: Begin: 11:51 am. Peak: 1:16 pm. End: 2:39 pm. Coverage: 85.8%

Kenosha: Begin: 11:53 am. Peak: 1:18 pm. End: 2:41 pm. Coverage: 84.6%

La Crosse: Begin: 11:47 am. Peak: 1:11 pm. End: 2:34 pm. Coverage: 84.8%

Lone Rock: Begin: 11:49 am. Peak: 1:13 pm. End: 2:36 pm. Coverage: 85.6%

Madison: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Middleton: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Milwaukee: Begin: 11:53 am. Peak: 1:18 pm. End: 2:40 pm. Coverage: 83.2%

Mineral Point: Begin: 11:49 am. Peak: 1:14 pm. End: 2:37 pm. Coverage: 86.6%

Monroe: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 86.8%

Montello: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:14 pm. End: 2:36 pm. Coverage: 82.6%

Platteville: Begin: 11:48 am. Peak: 1:13 pm. End: 2:37 pm. Coverage: 87.1%

Portage: Begin: 11:51 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 83.0%

Prairie du Chien: Begin: 11:47 am. Peak: 1:12 pm. End: 2:35 pm. Coverage: 87.1%

Sun Prairie: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Verona: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%

Viroqua: Begin: 11:47 am. Peak: 1:12 pm. End: 2:35 pm. Coverage: 85.2%

Watertown: Begin: 11:52 am. Peak: 1:16 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 84.0%

To check a time for another area, click here. To see Max's weather blog, click here.