Eclipse in motion: Viewing the eclipse from Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Eclipse in motion: Viewing the eclipse from Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, we’re in for a real treat: the first total solar eclipse to cross over the United States since Feb. 26, 1979!.

Here in the Badger State, we’ll begin to see the moon cross in front of the sun just before noon. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:15 p.m. local time. In southern Wisconsin, 85 percent of the sun will be covered. The moon will have completely passed the sun by 2:40 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.