Africa Fest hopes to build and strengthen local communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Africa Fest is happening this weekend in Madison.

On Thursday, Aggo Akeyea and Chris Jimieson stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming event.

The African Association of Madison, Inc. in collaboration with Central Park Sessions and the University of Wisconsin-Madison African Studies Program will produce Africa Fest 2017, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Central Park in Madison.

Africa Fest is in its 19th year. The Festival is a community-based cultural and educational event devoted to grassroots cultural heritage. The diverse audience expected from in and around Dane County will consist of children, students, members of academia, news media, arts enthusiasts and other members of the Madison community and its environs who are interested in learning about the rich cultures of Africa from Africans.

Africa Fest kicks off with “Strides For Africa” - a 5K run/walk for all ages, plus kid’s fun run. Registration fees for this event provide funds for our potable water well projects in rural Africa. These water projects have changed the lives of many people for the better in rural Ethiopia and Liberia.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.