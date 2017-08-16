Africa Fest hopes to build and strengthen local communities - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Africa Fest hopes to build and strengthen local communities

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: The African Association of Madison, Inc Courtesy: The African Association of Madison, Inc
Courtesy: The African Association of Madison, Inc Courtesy: The African Association of Madison, Inc
Courtesy: Strides for Africa Courtesy: Strides for Africa
Courtesy: Strides for Africa Courtesy: Strides for Africa

MADISON (WKOW) -- Africa Fest is happening this weekend in Madison.

On Thursday, Aggo Akeyea and Chris Jimieson stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming event.

The African Association of Madison, Inc. in collaboration with Central Park Sessions and the University of Wisconsin-Madison African Studies Program will produce Africa Fest 2017, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Central Park in Madison.

Africa Fest is in its 19th year.  The Festival is a community-based cultural and educational event devoted to grassroots cultural heritage. The diverse audience expected from in and around Dane County will consist of children, students, members of academia, news media, arts enthusiasts and other members of the Madison community and its environs who are interested in learning about the rich cultures of Africa from Africans.

Africa Fest kicks off with “Strides For Africa” - a 5K run/walk for all ages, plus kid’s fun run. Registration fees for this event provide funds for our potable water well projects in rural Africa. These water projects have changed the lives of many people for the better in rural Ethiopia and Liberia.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.