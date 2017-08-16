Madison mayor calls Foxconn a “terrible deal”

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison Mayor Paul Soglin called the deal to lure technology manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin “terrible,” and and said it will bankrupt the state.

On Monday, Republican legislation that would provide Foxconn with up to $3 billion in state tax incentives cleared its first hurdle, passing the Assembly Committee on Jobs and the Economy on an 8-5 party-line vote. It now heads to the full State Assembly.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Soglin said the incentive deal is an overpayment and a ripoff, and that our kids will be left holding the bill.

Here’s the full statement:

“Foxconn is a terrible deal that will bankrupt our state and leave our kids holding the bill.

“ If your neighbor’s beautiful house was offered to you for $40 million dollars, you would not take the deal.

“If Green Bay Packer Super Bowl tickets were available for $100 million dollars each, as bad as you wanted to go, most of us would pass.

“The Foxconn deal is an overpayment, a ripoff, of that magnitude. I congratulate Representative Dana Wachs and all the other legislators looking out for the best interest of Wisconsin who oppose the Foxconn deal. The U.S. economy is rigged against the average person. It’s deals like Foxconn that are ruining Wisconsin.