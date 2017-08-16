Trump disbands manufacturing council after number of defections - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trump disbands manufacturing council after number of defections grows

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.

CEOs have been resigning since Saturday, when Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter protesters.

The resignation accelerated after Trump on Tuesday again blamed "both sides."

Trump says on Twitter that "rather than putting pressure on the business people of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!"

