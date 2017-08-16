Sen. Johnson responds to Trump comments, says nation needs to 'move beyond'

MADISON (ABC News) -- Sen. Ron Johnson gave a tepid answer this morning when asked repeatedly to comment on President Trump's latest comments on the Charlottesville violence, asking a reporter what he thinks Trump should say so that the nation can "move beyond" talking about it -- not at all mentioning the fact that the only reason we're still talking about it is because the president himself keeps talking, and making it worse.

(Watch the full interview HERE.)

Oddly, he says he is "not entirely" comfortable with what President Trump has said on Charlottesville, but refuses to expand on that other than to say "we haven't moved beyond this issue." Nothing about sympathizing with white nationalists, making a moral equivalency argument about Nazis/counter-protestors, etc.

Johnson also says this issue is "obviously getting in the way" of Congress focusing on its agenda items. But not once does he actually mention President Trump, except to complain about all the focus on his comments: "We can continue to harp on President Trump’s reaction to Charlottesville, but from my standpoint, I’m concentrating on finding areas of agreement."

Johnson ultimately gets so frustrated with the repeated questions that he says, "Do you have any other questions? I think we've covered this one well enough."