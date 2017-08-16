Pina's homer leads Brewers to 7-6 comeback win over Pirates

Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State. The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27. The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State.More >>
The unsung heroes on the Wisconsin defense this season likely will be the defensive lineman. The Badgers return five starters from last season including nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are all set to make a joint scheduling announcement on Monday, according to the University of Wisconsin. The announcement will take place in Chicago at 11:30am CT. The Chicago Tribune reports that the announcement will be a home-and-home series between Wisconsin and Notre Dame, but taking place at the Packers' Lambeau Field in 2020 and the Bears' Soldier Field in 2021. Wisconsin...More >>
Wisconsin Senior Linebacker Jack Cichy will miss the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL. Head Coach Paul Chryst made that announcement on Thursday in press release on the team's official website.More >>
