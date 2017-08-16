Pina's homer leads Brewers to 7-6 comeback win over Pirates - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pina's homer leads Brewers to 7-6 comeback win over Pirates

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Manny Pina hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to 7-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
   Pina's one-out shot to right field came off Pirates reliever Juan Nicasio (1-5).
   The Pirates grabbed an early lead on Josh Bell's run-scoring single in the first. Pittsburgh extended the lead to 4-0 in the third on consecutive two-out, run-scoring singles by Andrew McCutchen, Bell and David Freese.
   The Brewers broke through in the third on Keon Broxton's lead-off home run. Former Pirate Neil Walker smacked a two-run homer later in the inning to cut the lead to 4-3.
   Milwaukee pulled even in the sixth on Travis Shaw's lead-off homer, the third home run off Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole.
   Pittsburgh regained the lead in the seventh on Josh Harrison's RBI single.
   The Brewers tied it again in the bottom of the inning when Broxton homered off reliever George Kontos.
   Bell led off the eighth with a triple and scored on Adam Frazier's single off Milwaukee reliever Anthony Swarzak (1-0). Corey Knebel earned his 24th save in 29 chances.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers schedule: Early Big Ten start, 4 of 5 at home ends season

    Badgers schedule: Early Big Ten start, 4 of 5 at home ends season

    Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State.    The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27.    The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State. 

    More >>

    Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State.    The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27.    The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State. 

    More >>

  • Notre Dame, Wisconsin to meet at Lambeau, Soldier fields

    Notre Dame, Wisconsin to meet at Lambeau, Soldier fields

    Notre Dame and Wisconsin will play at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 2020 and Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021.    The schools made a joint announcement on Monday in Chicago. The two-game series marks the first meeting between the Fighting Irish and Badgers since 1964.    The first game will be played at the home of the Green Bay Packers, on Oct. 3, 2020. The site will shift to the home of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 25, 2021.    The schools are...More >>
    Notre Dame and Wisconsin will play at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 2020 and Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021.    The schools made a joint announcement on Monday in Chicago. The two-game series marks the first meeting between the Fighting Irish and Badgers since 1964.    The first game will be played at the home of the Green Bay Packers, on Oct. 3, 2020. The site will shift to the home of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 25, 2021.    The schools are...More >>

  • Sagapolu has impact on Badger D-Line

    Sagapolu has impact on Badger D-Line

    The unsung heroes on the Wisconsin defense this season likely will be the defensive lineman. The Badgers return five starters from last season including nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.

    More >>

    The unsung heroes on the Wisconsin defense this season likely will be the defensive lineman. The Badgers return five starters from last season including nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.