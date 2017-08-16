Sun Prairie native Butcher an NHL free agent after not signing w - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sun Prairie native Butcher an NHL free agent after not signing with Avalanche

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (AP) -

College hockey's top player is an NHL free agent after former University of Denver defenseman Will Butcher allowed a deadline to pass without signing with the Colorado Avalanche.
   The Avalanche selected Butcher in the fifth round of the 2013 draft and had until Tuesday to sign the Hobey Baker Award winner who led Denver to a national championship in April.
   A person with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Butcher already has had discussions with the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and NHL-expansion Vegas Golden Knights. The person said Butcher has not yet narrowed his list, and is also talking with other teams.
   The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the talks are private.
   The Denver Post first reported the three specific teams expressing interest in Butcher.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers schedule: Early Big Ten start, 4 of 5 at home ends season

    Badgers schedule: Early Big Ten start, 4 of 5 at home ends season

    Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State.    The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27.    The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State. 

    More >>

    Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State.    The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27.    The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State. 

    More >>

  • Notre Dame, Wisconsin to meet at Lambeau, Soldier fields

    Notre Dame, Wisconsin to meet at Lambeau, Soldier fields

    Notre Dame and Wisconsin will play at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 2020 and Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021.    The schools made a joint announcement on Monday in Chicago. The two-game series marks the first meeting between the Fighting Irish and Badgers since 1964.    The first game will be played at the home of the Green Bay Packers, on Oct. 3, 2020. The site will shift to the home of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 25, 2021.    The schools are...More >>
    Notre Dame and Wisconsin will play at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 2020 and Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021.    The schools made a joint announcement on Monday in Chicago. The two-game series marks the first meeting between the Fighting Irish and Badgers since 1964.    The first game will be played at the home of the Green Bay Packers, on Oct. 3, 2020. The site will shift to the home of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 25, 2021.    The schools are...More >>

  • Sagapolu has impact on Badger D-Line

    Sagapolu has impact on Badger D-Line

    The unsung heroes on the Wisconsin defense this season likely will be the defensive lineman. The Badgers return five starters from last season including nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.

    More >>

    The unsung heroes on the Wisconsin defense this season likely will be the defensive lineman. The Badgers return five starters from last season including nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.