Madison area's African American leaders respond to Charlottesville, President's remarks

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- As the Madison area's African American leaders continue to absorb the racial tensions and violence in Charlottesville, and President Trump's response to it, they call for unity, and a willingness to speak out against hate.



Urban League of Greater Madison President Ruben Anthony says the weekend clashes in Virginia were disturbing. "To see it unfold on TV, it broke your heart," Anthony says.



Anthony says President Trump's assignment of blame to both white nationalist protesters and counter protesters was stunning.



"Utter disbelief that the president can try to make a moral equivalence out of the situation," Anthony says.



From the halls of the Urban League to the pews of predominantly African American faith communities, there is concern racial friction could escalate.



"My hope is calmer heads will always prevail," The Faith Place Church Bishop Harold Rayford says.



Rayford says the white supremacy push in Charlottesville harkens back to a time of turmoil and threat, as the civil rights movement courageously launched. "I felt like, this is what it must have been like to be in the sixties," Rayford says.



Rayford says signs of racial hatred have never disappeared. UW-Madison student Savion Castro says that's also true at the respected, educational institution. "We found a white supremacist recruiting on this campus for his group," Castro says. He also notes a Badger fan at a Camp Randall football game last year donned a President Obama mask, with a noose around his neck.



Castro, Anthony and other minority leaders say racist acts must be called out.

"I don't care what your color is, what your race is," Anthony says. "Stand up and act. America is too great, that we would go back into this dangerous type of behavior, and that we would be so disrespectful to folks who went through a lot of turmoil historically."



Savion says the removal of statues and other symbols of Civil War leaders of the Confederacy should continue.



"They were traitors to the country, and they fought to perpetuate human bondage," Castro says. "We can remember this history, but we shouldn't lionize these leaders."