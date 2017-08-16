Holocaust survivor worries about growing violence

MADISON (WKOW)-- Warning of history's cyclical tendencies, a local holocaust survivor is voicing concerns about the country's future after the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., the national debate over President Trump's evolving condemnations and the overnight removal of statues memorializing the Confederate.

Born while in transit to Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria, Mark Olsky says his Polish mother saw some of the dangers but didn't realize the Nazi invasion of Poland would happen so fast. He says the same mental separation can happen with events like Charlottesville and causes people to feel a false sense of reassurance.

“This is Wisconsin. That is Virginia.... but it doesn't take long,” Olsky says.

Current growing tensions have already reached Wisconsin but Olsky says the fascism at the center of current extreme ideologies is cyclical.

“[Fascism] has a number of faces, one of which is Nazis and other kinds of alt-movements, but they're all mass movements of one kind or another based on manipulation of people and getting them all riled up and dysfunctional as a society,” Olsky says.

Leaders of extreme movements gain increased control through violence, persuasion and intimidation, according to Olsky. One of the ways their ideas are spread is through propaganda and symbols, he says.

“[Symbols] are one of the biggest tools fascists have: the swastika, the statue of Robert E. Lee,” Olsky says.

Organization leaders “inflame passions of people using those symbols” but Olsky believes most people in the movements aren't bad.

“I agree with Donald Trump about one thing – there are some truly good-hearted people who were marching [in Charlottesville] with those torches. But they are misguided, their minds have been manipulated and what they are doing as a group is pure evil,” Olsky says.

No one is immune, Olsky reminds, comparing the alt-right mentality and Nazi mentality to a disease or a being bitten by a bug.

“On the large scale of human events, you can see the diagnosis clearly but can't really do anything about it,” Olsky says. “Education is the antidote, but it's a weak antidote unfortunately because you can call it fake news.”

Olsky hopes the recent violence will help the country sober up and create more tolerance. But, he isn't sure the U.S. will stay sober forever.