Dane County Job Fair a workers' market

Unsealed court records show Madison Police officials say the victim of a.homicide outside a convenience store was shot eight times by fellow patrons of a nearby bar.More >>
A commuter bus headed to Chicago was delayed in Madison after police say a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.More >>
Use these directions to build your own Shadow Box Viewer. You should already have most of the materials in your house.More >>
Here's a list of viewing times for the partial solar eclipse in southern Wisconsin.More >>
Here in the Badger State, we’ll begin to see the moon cross in front of the sun just before noon. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:15 p.m. local time. In southern Wisconsin, 85 percent of the sun will be covered. The moon will have completely passed the sun by ~2:40 pm CT.More >>
Walking down the street, Derek Barsaleau looks like an ordinary guy. But his past is anything but ordinary. He once was a member of alt-right groups, taking part in several white supremacist movements.More >>
A nine-year-old girl in Wausau was ripped off on Monday when she tried selling Pokemon cards to a stranger.More >>
Taiwan based electronic giant Foxconn Technology Group could be calling Wisconsin home, but now some community members are saying no thanks.More >>
LAKE DELTON (WKOW) - The day many have been waiting for years to experience is almost here. The Great American Eclipse is happening on Monday, August 21st.More >>
Authorities in Beloit say they have identified and are searching for a suspect in a shooting Saturday, August 12.More >>
A wrong turn led to a wreck for an out of state trucker in Milwaukee Tuesday.More >>
Sen. Ron Johnson is questioning whether Wisconsin should bear the full $3 billion in financial incentives being considered to lure electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group to the state.More >>
A Madison man is in custody facing multiple charges after running from officers Saturday night.More >>
Surveillance cameras caught the moment a Milwaukee woman fought off three people trying to steal her car at a gas station.More >>
Janesville police have arrested a woman who they say is linked to a string of burglaries in the city.More >>
