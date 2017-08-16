Dane County Job Fair a workers' market

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people looking for a job in the Madison area now have new leads.

The Dane County Job Fair brings out 12 to 15-hundred job seekers every year.

140 employers were set up all afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center, looking for the right candidates for their job openings.

Organizers of the fair say right now, it's a worker's market, because many employers can't find enough workers.



It's a chance for job seekers and employers to meet face-to-face.

"Everything really is online now, so you can submit an application and sometimes you don't know, did it ever get in front of an employer," says fair organizer Mary Kauffman. "You can have that happen [at the fair] and you really control that and you're able to walk through and talk to any employer that you want."

Former state worker Kenneth Kepke is unemployed and showed up at the fair.

"I found that there were a number of individuals who are ready and willing to review my resume and put me to work," Kepke tells 27 News.



Kepke says he found a lot of good opportunities and is looking forward to getting back to work.