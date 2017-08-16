Wisconsin Republicans walk fine line on responding to Trump comments

MADISON (WKOW) -- A majority of Wisconsin Republicans spent Wednesday carefully choosing their words as they were repeatedly asked to respond to President Trump's comments that equated white supremacists with people who showed up to protest them in Charlottesville last Saturday.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-WI-4) called on her colleagues to remove President Trump from office Tuesday night, upping the ante even more.

"Congresswoman Moore is my congresswoman and I support her wholeheartedly. I think she's very courageous," said Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa (D-Milwaukee).

While Rep. Zamarripa isn't personally asking for Trump's ouster yet, that call is growing.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) scoffed at the idea, but it likely won't be the last time he hears it.

"Because I think we've seen repeatedly that President Trump is going to continue doing what he's been doing for the last 24 months," said Professor David Canon, an expert on American politics at UW-Madison.

Canon said while the talk has started, impeachment is likely quite far away from becoming a reality.

"I think until the Republican leadership says - 'OK, we can't govern in this context' - I don't think anything really will change," said Canon.

Sen. Johnson said he doesn't believe the voters want it either.

"Listen, the American people elected Donald Trump and I'm not sure he's changed much from what he was during the campaign," said Sen. Johnson. "So, again, I see no grounds for that."

Canon believes that type of comment can work for Johnson now, but at some point he and others might have to ask themselves how long they can afford to back Trump.

"I think those are going to be the leaders we remember in the future, are the ones that stood up early and took a strong position," said Canon.

For now, most Wisconsin Republicans are trying to say things that sound reassuring.

"Let's try to unify this nation, let's try to heal it," said Sen. Johnson. "Let's try and focus on what is causing the division and try and reduce it."



Gov. Scott Walker refused to denounce Trump in two separate news conferences in Green Bay and Madison



"Anybody who listened to me, what I said Saturday and what I've said since then, knows where I stand," said Gov. Walker. "It's not a Republican or Democrat issue. Denouncing hate should be universal. It shouldn't be something that's partisan in basis."