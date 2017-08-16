Badger Volleyball Ranked With Young Talent

The Waunakee football team is known for having good teams with a strong running attack, but it's not often their run game is lead by two seniors with fathers that played in the National Football League.More >>
Manny Pina hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to 7-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Pina's one-out shot to right field came off Pirates reliever Juan Nicasio (1-5).More >>
Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State. The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27. The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State.More >>
Cornerback Damarious Randall and receiver Malachi Dupre will likely miss the Green Bay Packers' next preseason game with both players still in the concussion protocol.More >>
Not every high school football player gets to play at the college level. Fort Atkinson senior linebacker Troy Nachtigal will play at the collegiate level, and serve his country at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.More >>
The unsung heroes on the Wisconsin defense this season likely will be the defensive lineman. The Badgers return five starters from last season including nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are all set to make a joint scheduling announcement on Monday, according to the University of Wisconsin. The announcement will take place in Chicago at 11:30am CT. The Chicago Tribune reports that the announcement will be a home-and-home series between Wisconsin and Notre Dame, but taking place at the Packers' Lambeau Field in 2020 and the Bears' Soldier Field in 2021. Wisconsin...More >>
