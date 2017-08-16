Badger Volleyball Ranked With Young Talent

Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage. But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day. The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others. They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores.

Despite having just two seniors and two juniors, Wisconsin comes into the season ranked 7th in the nation in the AVCA Coaches' poll. In a competitive Big Ten conference, they're ranked 5th.

"The Big Ten is sick and nasty," said Coach Sheffield at media day. "It's a lot of really, really talented teams and players and coaches. But, I think we have the ability of being in the mix. I think we've got the ability of winning. It's a tough schedule - great opponents - we're fired up about it. But I like this team."

Wisconsin also boats the 2nd-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to PrepVolleyball.