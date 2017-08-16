Madison murder suspect to go to trial for death at Culver's

MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspect in the murder inside a Culver's restaurant in Madison is headed to trial.

Nicholas Ivy waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon, pleading not guilty in the death of Christ Kneubuehl.



Investigators say Ivy and another man, Xavier Fleming, broke in to the business on Todd Drive overnight in June while Kneubuehl's team was working on a remodeling project. Police say Kneubuehl had a medical emergency while being forced to open a safe and the suspects didn't let anyone get help.

Fleming is also in custody, facing a murder charge.