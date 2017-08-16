"Slave" tweet from Milwaukee County GOP to Dems

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- With response to the president's controversial comments regarding blame in the Charlottesville, VA violence last weekend coming from every direction, the Milwaukee County Republican Party weighed in on Twitter with this:

"Democrats haven't been this mad at republicans since we freed their slaves."

The county chairman says he didn't post the tweet, but refused to comment further.

One of Milwaukee's best-known democrats is sounding off.

"I would say part of that is true. Democrats haven't been this mad in a long time, because we haven't seen this type of behavior in a long time. This is the type of behavior we thought and hoped had ended a century-and-a-half ago," mayor Tom Barrett told WISN.

The tweet has generated only a moderate response on Twitter; about two dozen comments.