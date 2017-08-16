Talking to children about racial hatred, violence - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Talking to children about racial hatred, violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- The deadly racial violence in Virginia is another situation when parents can find themselves trying to explain some serious issues and ideas like racial hatred to their children.
    WKOW talked with one mother whose 13 year old daughter asked her about what  happened in Charlottesville last weekend.
    "We talked a  little bit about what happened, why it happened, what we believe in our family. And one thing she has always felt and we feel is that you stand up for things that you know are right.  And whatever happens, happens," said Rachel Sauer.
    Sauer says she tries not to over-explain things and lets her kids direct the conversation with their questions.

