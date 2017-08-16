Jewish community finds strength & hope after being targeted in Charlottesville

MADISON (WKOW) -- The video has been seen around the world. White supremacists holding torches as they march in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting, "Jews will not replace us!" The Jewish community was just one target of the neo-Nazis, and the fears echoed throughout the country. It's why one Madison Rabbi is expressing a message of hope to his congregation.

"It's disheartening, it makes me angry. It hurts," said Rabbi Jonathan Biatch from Temple Beth El. "It hurts terribly."

The images hit home for Biatch. He thought the U.S. had seen the last of these demonstrations.

"People who fought in World War II, who fought the Nazis -- we thought we were getting rid of the fascists. We thought that we were getting rid of torches being carried in the streets, we thought that we were getting rid of the banners and the flags," said Biatch.

But Friday night's and Saturday's demonstrations in Virginia served as proof that we haven't gotten rid of those things.

The actions on the streets and the unapologetic response from President Donald Trump are now the painful topics of conversation at Temple Beth El.

"Constantly, this is the only thing that is on people's minds these days. They're worried.

The faithful here continue to turn to Rabbi Biatch who, somehow, still offers hope.

"We are prisoners of hope. And so, that really applies to us today. That we have to confront difficult situations and hope that through our wisdom, through the contacts we can make and through our confrontation of our leaders, demand that they stand up," Biatch added.

A dark time for our nation, but a local leader who hoped humanity can bring us back together.