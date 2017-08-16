Walker refuses to directly condemn Trump - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walker refuses to directly condemn Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is refusing to directly criticize comments President Donald Trump made saying "both sides" in a white supremacists march were to blame for violence that broke out.

Walker repeated to reporters Wednesday that he denounces hate and bigotry, but he did not directly address questions about Trump specifically or whether he is racist. Walker says, "My comment on this is I denounce the bigotry and hatred and I'll let the president and his team speak for him."

Walker says he believes that overall Trump's administration has been a success and he won't measure it "just on a particular day or comment."

Walker says, "Would I occasionally like the president to do or say things slightly different than he does? Of course."

