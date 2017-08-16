Walker holds Foxconn roundtable

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was in Green Bay Wednesday to promote a plan for building a Foxconn plant in southern Wisconsin.

The governor joined government, business, and education leaders for a roundtable at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. They discussed a proposed $3 billion incentives package to lure Foxconn to the state, and the potential economic impact.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports the governor's administration says Foxconn, an LCD screen maker based in Taiwain, could create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, and that the plant would also attract suppliers that would create jobs.

"You know with Foxconn it's not just the 13,000 jobs. It's the supply base. You're talking over $4 billion a year that they're talking about supply chain. So businesses here in Northeast Wisconsin and all across the state are going to benefit from that," Walker says.

The Wisconsin Assembly is expected to vote on the Foxconn incentives package on Thursday.

Walker says Foxconn wants to break ground on a plant by 2018 and open by 2020. An exact location has not been selected.