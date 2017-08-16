Walker holds Foxconn roundtable

Unsealed court records show Madison Police officials say the victim of a.homicide outside a convenience store was shot eight times by fellow patrons of a nearby bar.More >>
Unsealed court records show Madison Police officials say the victim of a.homicide outside a convenience store was shot eight times by fellow patrons of a nearby bar.More >>
A commuter bus headed to Chicago was delayed in Madison after police say a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.More >>
A commuter bus headed to Chicago was delayed in Madison after police say a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.More >>
Use these directions to build your own Shadow Box Viewer. You should already have most of the materials in your house.More >>
Use these directions to build your own Shadow Box Viewer. You should already have most of the materials in your house.More >>
Here in the Badger State, we’ll begin to see the moon cross in front of the sun just before noon. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:15 p.m. local time. In southern Wisconsin, 85 percent of the sun will be covered. The moon will have completely passed the sun by ~2:40 pm CT.More >>
Here in the Badger State, we’ll begin to see the moon cross in front of the sun just before noon. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:15 p.m. local time. In southern Wisconsin, 85 percent of the sun will be covered. The moon will have completely passed the sun by ~2:40 pm CT.More >>
Use these directions to build your own Shadow Box Viewer. You should already have most of the materials in your house.More >>
Use these directions to build your own Shadow Box Viewer. You should already have most of the materials in your house.More >>
A commuter bus headed to Chicago was delayed in Madison after police say a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.More >>
A commuter bus headed to Chicago was delayed in Madison after police say a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.More >>
Walking down the street, Derek Barsaleau looks like an ordinary guy. But his past is anything but ordinary. He once was a member of alt-right groups, taking part in several white supremacist movements.More >>
Walking down the street, Derek Barsaleau looks like an ordinary guy. But his past is anything but ordinary. He once was a member of alt-right groups, taking part in several white supremacist movements.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested a Madison man for peeking at someone through a bathroom stall.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested a Madison man for peeking at someone through a bathroom stall.More >>
Hundreds of people looking for a job in the Madison area now have new leads.More >>
Hundreds of people looking for a job in the Madison area now have new leads.More >>
As the Madison area's African American leaders continue to absorb the racial tensions and violence in Charlottesville, and President Trump's response to it, they call for unity, and a willingness to speak out against hateMore >>
As the Madison area's African American leaders continue to absorb the racial tensions and violence in Charlottesville, and President Trump's response to it, they call for unity, and a willingness to speak out against hateMore >>
MADISON (WKOW) – Madison Mayor Paul Soglin called the deal to lure technology manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin “terrible,” and and said it will bankrupt the state.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) – Madison Mayor Paul Soglin called the deal to lure technology manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin “terrible,” and and said it will bankrupt the state.More >>
Here in the Badger State, we’ll begin to see the moon cross in front of the sun just before noon. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:15 p.m. local time. In southern Wisconsin, 85 percent of the sun will be covered. The moon will have completely passed the sun by ~2:40 pm CT.More >>
Here in the Badger State, we’ll begin to see the moon cross in front of the sun just before noon. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:15 p.m. local time. In southern Wisconsin, 85 percent of the sun will be covered. The moon will have completely passed the sun by ~2:40 pm CT.More >>
A nine-year-old girl in Wausau was ripped off on Monday when she tried selling Pokemon cards to a stranger.More >>
A nine-year-old girl in Wausau was ripped off on Monday when she tried selling Pokemon cards to a stranger.More >>