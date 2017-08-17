What's Going Around: Viral Enterovirus & poison ivy rashes

MADISON/DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Kids aren't back in school yet, but they might still be catching viruses from friends.

Dr. Katy Cahill and Dr. Kristin Millin are pediatricians at UnityPoint Health - Meriter's West Washington Clinic. They are both seeing a lot of kids come in with viral enterovirus.

The doctors say your child may have a high fever for two to five days, sore throat, vomiting or diarrhea. Let them get more rest, fluids and give them fever medication.

If your child stops urinating as much, has a dry mouth or the fever lasts longer than five days, you may want to consider seeing a doctor.

Nurse practitioner Cate Shookman is with UPH-Meriter's DeForest-Windsor clinic. She's seeing a lot of rashes because of poison ivy, poison sumac and other plants.

She says to treat with a topical cream like hydrocortisone, a cool compress or Benadryl. Make sure you wash all clothing, shoes and pets that came in contact with the plant.

If you have the rash on your face, groin or it's widespread across your body, you may need to see a doctor. If topical creams don't work or you're concerned about infection, call a health care provider.