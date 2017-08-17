Adams Co. authorities search for "at risk" woman - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Adams Co. authorities search for "at risk" woman

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff's Office

SPRINGVILLE (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing woman.

They say Diana M. Hauser, 69, is considered "at risk." She's a white woman, about 5'3" and 120 lbs with brown hair. She was last seen in the 1300 block of Fur Ct. in the Township of Springville around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Springville is about 16 miles south of Friendship in Adams County and about eight miles north of Wisconsin Dells.

Hauser was last seen wearing a brown shirt with long sleeves and blue jeans.

If anyone sees or has contact with her, you're asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304 or 1-877-885-9977 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.