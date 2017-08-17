Calls to remove Confederate monuments, symbols multiply

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Politicians are asking more public Confederate monuments and symbols be removed or relocated after what happened in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) tweeted Wednesday, he would introduce legislation to take Confederate statues out of the U.S. Capitol building. Booker said in part, "This is just one step. We have much work to do." Records show there are at least a dozen monuments honoring Confederate soldiers and politicians at the Capitol.

Booker's bill is in response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville Saturday, where protesters and counter-protesters fought over the planned removal of Confederate General Robert E. Lee's monument.

Now, Governor Terry McAuliffe (D-Virginia) is calling for all of his state's public Confederate statues to be removed and relocated to "museums or more appropriate locations." He said, monuments that used to stand for leadership of the Confederacy are now symbols of hatred and division.

"We got to move forward together. We've got to stop the rhetoric. We've got to stop the language. We've got to work together. Our nation is a nation of immigrants. It is that great mosaic tile that has made us the great United States of America," said McAuliffe.

The governor would not have the authority to act on the removal and relocation on his own. The Virginia legislature would have to approve it.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) is asking to remove the Confederate battle emblem from his state's flag. This change has been proposed before, but was rejected in a 2001 vote. Supporters said the emblem represents U.S. history, which is why others want to keep the monuments standing.

A surprising supporter of taking the monuments and symbols down is Robert E. Lee's great-great grandson. He told CNN, "We have to be able to have that conversation without all of the hatred and the violence. And if they choose to take those statues down, fine... Maybe it's appropriate to have them in museums or to put them in some sort of historical context in that regard."