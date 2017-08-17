Drone video shows aftermath in Sierra Leone

SIERRA LEONE, AFRICA (WKOW) -- Days of heavy rain triggered a mudslide in Sierra Leone on Monday. The mudslide occurred just before sunrise so many people were still asleep. There are three hundred confirmed fatalities; a third of those are children. A woman who spoke to ABC News said that she lost at least 28 family members in this mudslide.

Volunteers are assisting crews cleaning up and recovering bodies. Volunteers are also assisting family members who are trying to identify loved ones. The government has said that all unidentified remains will have a proper burial.