Beer and golf not only go together, they grow together at a Cottage Grove golf course

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Past the fairway and the green you'll find rows and rows of hops at The Oaks Golf Course.

"You can see [the hops farm] directly from the golf shop," said Jessica Grady, the general manager at The Oaks. Her family owns the golf course, and about five years ago they decided to expand into the hops business.

"My dad actually, this was kind of his vision," said Grady. "He's an agriculturalist at heart. We used to have a pretty large dairy farm."

1200 strings cover two acres. The farm and course have turned out to be a natural fit. "We have access to irrigation. We already have a lot of the tools, the sprayers the mowers, the tractors. Those are all here already, so that made it a lot easier," said Grady.

Of course the two-in-one family business has not been free from challenges, Grady explained. "Unfortunately hops come to maturity right about the same time as one of our busiest times on the golf course."

Busy times call for more pours though, including a beer brewed exclusively from The Oaks' hops for their golf course. "It just adds to our story. It makes it kind of fun. We're diversifying," said Grady.

Once the hops are harvested in August, they stay in the Midwest as part of the Wisconsin hop exchange. Through that process, many end up in Wisconsin beers, so you may have had a cold one brewed from The Oaks' hops without even knowing.