Woman dies while rendering aid in Dodge County car crash

TOWNSHIP OF CALAMUS (WKOW) -- A woman was hit by a car and killed while rendering aid in a separate car accident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, Sheriff Schmidt explained there had been a crash between two cars in the northbound lanes of US 151 north of Forest Rd. Thursday morning at about 5:15 a.m. Both cars were resting in the median. A 37-year-old woman from Beaver Dam stopped in the left lane of US 151 southbound to render aid. In order to avoid hitting her parked Ford Escape, Sheriff Schmidt said a 28-year-old man from Beaver Dam hit the woman who had walked onto the median shoulder.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The man who hit her was not hurt, said the sheriff.

Family is being notified before authorities release the names of who was involved. The crash remains under investigation.