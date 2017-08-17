Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins stops by Wake Up Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Miss Wisconsin 2017 McKenna Collins stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Friday to talk about winning the 2017 Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Pageant.

Collins is a senior at UW Madison and works closely with the Boys & Girls Club as well as the Head Start in southern Wisconsin.

In her spare time, Collins is also a small business owner, dressing up as a princess alongside her sister and visiting children's birthday parties. This idea came from her grandmother, after seeing her interact with audience members in her Sugar Plum Fairy costume after a performance of "The Nutcracker" when she was only 15.

Collins previously won the local title of Miss Madison Capital City. She will represent Wisconsin at the 2017 Miss America Competition September 6-10 in Atlantic City. The pageant airs on WKOW.

