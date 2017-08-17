Soglin orders removal of Confederate monuments from Forest Hill Cemetery

Here's a list of viewing times for the partial solar eclipse in southern Wisconsin.More >>
Someone sent out an inflammatory message on the Milwaukee County Republican Party's Twitter account.More >>
A horse tied to a tire outside of a Clark County home, that some residents say has not moved for almost a decade, will remain there because local law enforcement said their hands are tied.More >>
A woman was hit by a car and killed while rendering aid in a separate car accident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A commuter bus headed to Chicago was delayed in Madison after police say a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.More >>
Use these directions to build your own Shadow Box Viewer. You should already have most of the materials in your house.More >>
A commuter bus headed to Chicago was delayed in Madison after police say a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.More >>
Walking down the street, Derek Barsaleau looks like an ordinary guy. But his past is anything but ordinary. He once was a member of alt-right groups, taking part in several white supremacist movements.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested a Madison man for peeking at someone through a bathroom stall.More >>
Nicholas Ivy waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon, pleading not guilty in the death of Christ Kneubuehl.More >>
Hundreds of people looking for a job in the Madison area now have new leads.More >>
A majority of Wisconsin Republicans spent Wednesday carefully choosing their words as they were repeatedly asked to respond to President Trump's comments that equated white supremacists with people who showed up to protest them in Charlottesville last Saturday.More >>
As the Madison area's African American leaders continue to absorb the racial tensions and violence in Charlottesville, and President Trump's response to it, they call for unity, and a willingness to speak out against hateMore >>
MADISON (ABC News) -- Sen. Ron Johnson gave a tepid answer this morning when asked repeatedly to comment on President Trump's latest comments on the Charlottesville violence.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) – Madison Mayor Paul Soglin called the deal to lure technology manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin “terrible,” and and said it will bankrupt the state.More >>
