Barcelona: Van attack leaves dead, injured

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Police in Spain have confirmed there are fatalities after a van slammed into pedestrians in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district.

Catalan police tweeted that "there are mortal victims and injured from the crash" without specifying numbers. The Barcelona-based La Vanguardia newspaper is reporting at least one dead and 20 injured.

A van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas area, slamming into pedestrians. At least five were seen lying on the ground.