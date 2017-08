MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Humane Society stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off this week’s pet pal.

DeGroot says the shelter has an overabundance of cats. To helps all the furry felines find homes, the shelter has revived their $5 FELINES adoption special!

All adults and senior cat adoption fees are $5. The special runs through Tuesday, August 22. Kittens are not included in the adoption special.

If you're interested in adopting an animal click here.