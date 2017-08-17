State Assembly condemns white supremacist violence in Charlottes - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State Assembly condemns white supremacist violence in Charlottesville

MADISON (WKOW) -- An Assembly session day that was scheduled to focus solely on the Foxconn incentive legislation was also used to condemn hate Thursday.

"I want to thank leadership on both sides of the aisle for taking up this bipartisan resolution condemning the white supremacist, Neo-Nazi and KKK that caused the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend," said Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa (D-Milwaukee).

Democrats and Republicans both spoke in forceful tones to denounce the actions of those white supremacist groups, and the protection of them.

It was made clear that won't happen here.

"I think this is a time of reflection to make sure that we are very adamant on standing on the right side of history," said Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee).

"There is no place in any political party for an ideology of hate," said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna). "There should be no refuge in any political party for perpetrators of violence."

The resolution also honors the lives of Heather Heyer and Virginia State Troopers Jay Cullen and Berke Bates, all of whom died in Charlottesville last Saturday.

