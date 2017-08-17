Former KKK wizard from Beloit fears Charlottesville tragedy just the beginning

BELOIT (WKOW)-- A Beloit Ku Klux Klan member denounced the white supremacy organization after a 1992 rally in Janesville turned violent. Nearly 25 years later, the former Klansman is speaking out about the group's past in Rock County and why he fears the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. is just the beginning.



An imperial wizard in the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan for nine months, Ken Petersen vividly remembers the day he decided to leave the group.



"It was a sad day for Janesville, that's for sure," Petersen says.



The white supremacy organization held a rally in Janesville that made national headlines after a fight broke out between the group and Geraldo Rivera.



"The day that we had that rally in Janesville, you could cut [the hate] with a knife. The hate was horrible," Petersen says. "The very next day after I felt that hate, seen that hate, seen the violence and the weapons... I had to leave."



Now 62-years-old, Petersen says he joined the group because he agreed with their stances on government, not their racial ideologies, but he says once you are exposed to their messages, it's easy to become indoctrinated.



"if you aren't happy with yourself and happy with your life, they pray on that type of thing," Petersen says. "If you had problems going on, jobs, they use so many different angles that you fall into that rhetoric. You almost become brainwashed."



Spreading ideologies and propaganda is becoming easier with widespread access to the internet and social media.



"We [disseminated information] in the classified, we put out mailers and fliers on cars because there was very little internet back then," Petersen says. Now the propaganda reaches "many millions of people" and Petersen worries the rhetoric will only escalate.



"They know what they are doing. The Klan has been around for a long time. They know how to indoctrinate. They know what they are doing," Petersen says.



Petersen still keeps tabs on the Klan's activities and says it has evolved with the times.



"The old Klan with the white robes, dunce caps and whatnot - that's gone away. It's gone to cameo, weapons and training to kill," Petersen says.



He fears that "Charlottesville is just the beginning" and urges people to educate themselves before becoming indoctrinated in an organization's school of thought.



"Hate in all directions is wrong- pure evil," Petersen says. "It's going to intensify, god willing no one [else] gets killed."



Petersen says he wishes he could take his participation in the KKK all back. After turning his life around Petersen continued his work as a drug and weapons informant and also works with the local homeless population daily.