Wisconsin Assembly passes $3 billion Foxconn bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Assembly has passed the $3 billion dollar Foxconn incentives bill in a bipartisan vote.

The legislation, penned by Governor Scott Walker, passed in a 59 - 30 vote despite disapproval by most Democratic lawmakers.

Early Thursday, Democratic Rep. Cory Mason said he backed the bill, becoming the first Democrat to openly champion the measure, with other assembly Democrats rejecting the deal based on the waiving of environmental ethics and lack of worker protection.

The Foxconn plant could potentially employ up to 13,000 people and would be located near Racine in southeastern Wisconsin, where Mason is currently running for mayor.



